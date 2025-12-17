Apprehension grips residents as quarry blast rocks houses in Ibadan

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By Adeola Badru

Apprehension gripped residents along the Lagos–Ibadan expressway in Oluyole Local Government Area, Oyo State, yesterday after a powerful blast from Eminent Quarry sent shockwaves through homes and businesses.

The explosion, which occurred at around 7:50 pm, caused buildings to shake violently and sparked widespread panic, with residents fearing for their lives and demanding immediate action from authorities.

Communities affected include Orisunmibare, Ekefa, Ajayi, areas surrounding Aramed Hospital, and several corporate establishments near the quarry site.

Eyewitnesses reported that the sudden blast threw the entire area into chaos, with residents running into the streets in fear.

“Our buildings shook as if an earthquake had struck. Many of us ran out of our houses in fear, thinking Nigeria was under a terrorist attack,” said a resident of the Orisunmibare community.

Another resident criticised the timing of the blast, which occurred late in the evening in a densely populated area.

“This is not just noise pollution; it is a direct threat to human life. Children, the elderly, and patients at Aramed Hospital—everyone was terrified,” they added.

Community leaders, however, described the quarry’s operations as wholly incompatible with human habitation, alleging that the company has continued blasting activities without proper regulation, community consultation, or adherence to safety standards.

Medical personnel in the area also expressed concern over panic-induced health complications, particularly among patients with heart conditions, hypertension, or anxiety disorders.

Residents and community leaders are now calling on regulatory and security authorities, including the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Ministry of Solid Minerals, emergency management agencies, and law enforcement, to urgently investigate Eminent Quarry’s operations, assess compliance with safety and environmental laws, and suspend further blasting until a thorough inquiry is conducted.

“We are not opposed to legitimate business,” a community spokesperson said, “but no company has the right to operate in a manner that turns peaceful communities into war zones.”

Residents warned that continued silence or inaction by authorities could escalate tensions, emphasising that their demand is simple, as they called for safety, accountability, and respect for human lives.

As of press time, Eminent Quarry had not issued a public statement regarding the incident, as the communities insisted that the matter cannot be treated as routine and are urging the Oyo State Government and relevant federal agencies to act decisively to prevent what they fear could become a tragic and avoidable disaster.

They said the quarry, located beside Aramed Hospital along the Lagos–Ibadan expressway, has been carrying out highly unregulated blasting activities.

“The latest evening blast caused widespread panic, with residents fearing a warlike situation, highlighting urgent concerns over safety, regulation, and the wellbeing of neighbouring communities,” the residents said.