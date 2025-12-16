APM Terminals upgrades operations to boost Nigeria’s trade growth

By Godwin Oritse

APM Terminals and Barging Marine Solutions Ltd have entered into an exclusive lease agreement running until September 2031 to expand port and logistics services in and around Apapa, reinforcing the terminal operator’s long-term commitment to the development of Nigeria’s trade sector.



The agreement is aimed at leveraging close collaboration between both parties to boost capacity and provide improved landside and barge connectivity, ultimately benefiting customers and shipping lines operating in the corridor.



Speaking at the signing of the agreement, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen, said the Nigerian market recorded strong growth throughout 2025 and remains a key focus for the company. He noted that the partnership would enable APM Terminals to unlock the terminal’s full potential, while also positioning it for future investments and further modernisation in Lagos



Svendsen said: “This important collaboration with APM Terminals builds on the strong existing business that we have together and will provide enhanced logistics solutions for APM Terminals’customers and shipping lines by leveraging BMS’s barging and terminal operations for additional capacity and reliable delivery,” says Karim Said, CEO Barging Marine Solutions Ltd.



“The facilities include two waterfront and inland container terminals as well as barge services that will offer an alternative to road transportation and thereby easing the pressure on road-side transport via trucking, reducing traffic congestion, and reducing logistics-related costs.



“We believe that the improved barge services as well as Barging Marine Solutions’ position as market leader within inland container depots has the ability to improve both reliability and speed for our customers as well as optimising our coordination across the supply chain, which will give a more seamless customer experience,” .



Barging Marine Solutions Ltd will under the agreement, operate the services for APM Terminals and the companies will jointly develop solutions to add value for customers.



In its terminals in Apapa, Kano and Onne, APM Terminals lifts about half of Nigeria’s containerised trade and provide direct and indirect employment to more than 10,000 Nigerian families. A recent USD 115 million upgrade and expansion project in the West African Container Terminal (Onne) demonstrates its commitment to growth, providing safe, reliable and cost-effective customer solutions and are ready to invest further in the country to develop improved multimodal options, enhanced quayside efficiencies and the right solutions to support our customers. As part of APM Terminals, its network of more than 60 terminals connects all regions and serve all shipping lines around the globe.



Barging Marine Solutions Ltd has been operating in Nigeria since 2019, providing industry leading barging and terminal solutions to its customers. It operates waterside terminals in Abule Oshun and Agbara and inland container depots in Abule Oshun where it offers Bonded Terminal Services with clearing for both Apapa and Tincan cargo. Its fleet of barges moves in the Lagos waterways providing container transportation to port terminals and avoiding further congesting of Apapa roads. The company said it is committed to providing customer-centric logistics solutions by leveraging the Lagos waterways.