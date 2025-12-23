APC chairman appoints Special Advisers and Senior Assistants to strengthen party secretariat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a series of appointments to the office of the National Chairman, aimed at boosting administrative efficiency, policy coordination, and stakeholder engagement within the party’s National Secretariat.
The appointments, approved by the National Chairman, include Special Advisers, Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants, who are expected to bring their expertise and experience to support the party’s leadership in the execution of its strategic and operational mandates.
In a statement issued by the Chief of Staff to the National Chairman, Hon. Mustapha Bala Dawa, the appointees were urged to demonstrate dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the ideals and objectives of the APC. The appointments take immediate effect.
Special Advisers
Sen. Danladi Sankara – Political Matters
Hon. Daniel Reyenieju Oritsegbubemi – National Assembly Matters
Dr. Sorochi P. Longdet – Research, Strategy and Planning
Advisers
Hon. Jibrin Abdullahi Surajo – Community Engagement
Mr. Paul Domsing – Special Duties
Suleiman Bukari – Intelligence Coordination
Prof. Taiwo Ajibolu Balofin – Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation (Honorary)
Senior Special Assistants (SSAs)
Imran Muhammad – New Media
Mildred Bako – Civil Society Organisations
Yusuf Dingyadi – Media
Mrs. Enenedu Idusuyi – Protocol
Ismaila Sadis Mohammed – Conflict Management
Zarah Onyinye – Media (Public Relations)
Adaku Apugo – Inter-Governmental Relations
Obinta Juliet Chinenye – Youth Mobilisation
The National Chairman congratulated the appointees and expressed confidence that their contributions would strengthen the APC’s internal coordination, enhance policy formulation, and ensure effective engagement with key stakeholders nationwide.
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