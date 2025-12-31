Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital

The Lagos and Ogun State governments have announced that world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has been discharged from hospital following a horrific road accident that claimed the lives of two of his associates.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, it was disclosed that Joshua was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday afternoon after being certified clinically fit.

The statement noted that the governments of both states commiserated once again with the families of the deceased, Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami, who lost their lives in the accident involving the boxing star on December 29, 2025.

“We pray that the Almighty grants the repose of their souls and gives their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss,” the statement read.

According to the release, although Joshua was discharged in a stable condition, he remained “heavy-hearted and full of emotions” over the loss of his two close friends and would continue his recuperation at home.

It was further disclosed that Anthony Joshua and his mother were at a funeral home in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon to pay their final respects to the deceased as arrangements were being made for their repatriation later in the evening.

The statement added that Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deeply appreciated the outpouring of public concern, love, and support following the tragic incident. The governors also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support throughout the period.

The governments also commended the doctors and medical personnel at Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, for their professionalism and quality care in attending to Joshua and others who sustained injuries in the accident.

The incident has continued to attract nationwide sympathy, with many Nigerians expressing condolences to the bereaved families and wishing Joshua a full recovery.