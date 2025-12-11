Ambassadorial nominee Omokri thanks Bamidele, Oshiomhole, Ndume, others after screening

Reno Omokri

Ambassadorial nominee Reno Omokri has expressed gratitude to members of the Senate following his appearance before the upper chamber’s Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

In a message posted on X shortly after the session, Omokri thanked Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele; the committee’s chairman, Senator Sani Bello; and several members who participated in his screening.

He also acknowledged Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Ndume, who earlier clashed during deliberations on his nomination.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank the Distinguished Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Distinguished Senator Sani Bello, and members of the committee, especially Distinguished Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Ndume,” he wrote.

From The Bottom of My Heart, I Sincerely Thank The Distinguished Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Distinguished Senator Sani Bello, and Members of the Committee, especially Distinguished Senators Adams Oshiomhole… pic.twitter.com/p0jRhdQ8kZ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 11, 2025

He also extended appreciation to senators from Delta State—including Ede Dafinone, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and Prince Ned Nwoko—as well as the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is indeed a place of honour,” he added.

The goodwill message came hours after a tense moment on the Senate floor, where Oshiomhole and Ndume engaged in a heated exchange over Omokri’s nomination.

The confrontation unfolded during the second day of screening for President Bola Tinubu’s 65 ambassadorial nominees, with Omokri seated in the chamber as the senior lawmakers traded words over procedural issues.

The altercation did not derail the process, and Omokri was successfully screened alongside other nominees.

Vanguard News