Amaechi posters surface across Kaduna, stir 2027 presidential talks

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Residents of Kaduna were at the weekend greeted by a sudden surge of political posters bearing the image of former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, a development that has sparked renewed speculation about early manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The colourful A2-sized posters, which appeared overnight across several parts of the Kaduna metropolis, portrayed Amaechi as a leading opposition figure, with bold inscriptions such as “the only person to be trusted” and “the only man for the job.” The messages also highlighted themes of unity, equality, stability and development.

The posters were prominently displayed along major routes, including Ahmadu Bello Way, Ali Akilu Way, areas around the Kaduna State Government House, and the busy Kawo Bridge axis leading towards Zaria.

Their appearance drew considerable public attention, with motorists and pedestrians slowing down to observe the displays, particularly around Kawo Bridge, where vehicular movement was briefly affected in the early hours of the day.

Amaechi, who holds the traditional title of Dan Amanan Kasar Hausa of Daura, has enjoyed a long political career. He served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007, Governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015, and Minister of Transportation from 2015 to 2023.

Political observers in Kaduna interpret the poster campaign as a possible attempt by Amaechi’s supporters to test the political climate in the North, widely regarded as a decisive voting bloc in any presidential election.

Although the former Rivers State governor has yet to make any formal declaration, the posters have fuelled conversations about a potential renewed presidential ambition and a possible opposition challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Amaechi had previously contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in 2022, where he finished second behind Tinubu, placing ahead of then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.