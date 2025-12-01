Alleged $6bn Mambila Fraud: “Obasanjo promised to testify when need arises” – Witness

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

ABUJA — A third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, has told the Federal High Court in Apo, Abuja, that former President Olusegun Obasanjo expressed willingness to testify in any court or forum regarding the award of the Mambilla Power Project or other national matters.

The witness, Umar Hussein Babangida (PW3), made the disclosure on Monday while being cross-examined by defense counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN. Agunloye is facing trial on an amended seven-count charge involving official corruption and the fraudulent award of the $6 billion Mambilla Power Project contract.

Babangida referred to a letter dated November 27, 2023, written by Obasanjo to the Attorney General of the Federation, in which the former president stated his readiness to testify in any arbitration, court, or forum “when the need arises or should it be considered necessary in the national interest.”

The witness also discussed an earlier letter dated April 7, 2003, from Agunloye to then-President Obasanjo. On page 3 of that letter, Agunloye requested that Sunrise Power and Transmission Company be considered for the construction of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station. Obasanjo reportedly raised no objection but asked that the proposal be submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for comparison with coal-fired thermal projects ranging from 4,000 to 5,000 megawatts.

When asked whether Obasanjo had any personal issue with Agunloye, PW3 said he could not recall any statement suggesting such a conflict, noting that Obasanjo’s responses were based on a questionnaire provided to him.

“During our interrogation with President Obasanjo, he said he was aware of the contract but there was no approval. This was clearly documented during the Federal Executive Council meeting. He also stated that no contract was awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company during his tenure because there was no approval for such contracts, nor was he aware of the May 27, 2003, contract award,” Babangida told the court.

The trial continues as the court examines the allegations of fraudulent contract awards and corruption surrounding the Mambilla Power Project.