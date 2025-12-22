Akwa Ibom community cuts costs of marriage and burial rites

…Sanctions Against Violations to Take Effect From 2026

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The Ekid people of Akwa Ibom State have reduced excessive financial demands in traditional marriage and funeral rites to ease the burden on families and suitors.

Implemented under the Ekid Peoples Union (EPU), the reforms aim to restore order, dignity, and sustainable development in Ekid land. In recent years, inflated marriage and funeral lists had made weddings unaffordable for many suitors and caused delays in burials, with indigent families sometimes keeping corpses in mortuaries for months while raising funds.

Speaking at the EPU Annual National Congress, former Minister of Lands and Urban Development and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Nduese Essien, explained:

“The Union has unveiled far-reaching reforms to curb excessive marriage and burial demands that have long burdened families and society. The prohibitive cost of marriage has forced many young couples to cohabit without formal rites, eroding family bonds and cultural values.”

Essien affirmed that the new standardized lists for marriage and burial rites reflect modest spending aligned with families’ natural means, and declared that the reforms will take effect from January 2026. As part of the measures to reduce funeral expenses, the controversial practice of “Opening of Mourning House” has been prohibited.

President General of Afigh Iwaad Ekid, the foremost youth body in Ekid, Obongiwaad Captain Willie Mbong, expressed hope that the reforms would encourage young men to marry early and stop the practice of selling land or valuables to fund burials.

Village Head of Afaha Odonen in Eket, Etteidung Paul Akpan Tom, stated:

“The EPU resolutions have been passed into traditional law and will be communicated to all village heads. Any community that allows the old burial practices to continue will face sanctions. Relatives should be buried within two weeks of death.”

Chief Etteudo Ikot, Clan Head of Eket and Village Head of Abighe Asang in Esit Eket LGA, called for the criminalization of the “Opening of Mourning House” and other burial practices not traditionally observed, noting:

“These modern-day practices are often more expensive than the burial itself. I fully support EPU’s resolutions on marriage lists and burial rites.”