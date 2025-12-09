Akume urges MDAs to embrace digital transformation

Akume

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has called on all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to embrace digital transformation, urging even those who are not digitally inclined to rise to the challenge with responsibility and dignity.

Akume made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at the launch of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council’s Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), where he acknowledged the difficulties often associated with adopting digital systems in public service.

“Even to those of us who may not be digital, it is a huge challenge, and we accept this challenge with all sense of dignity and responsibility,” he said.



“I encourage other MDAs to study the ECMS implementation journey and deploy similar systems to strengthen their internal administrative capabilities.”

He described the initiative as more than just an institutional milestone, saying it represents a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to modernising public administration through integrated digital governance.

According to him, the ECMS is primarily an internal tool designed to eliminate inefficiencies, delays and lack of transparency linked with paper-based processes and manual workflows.

Akume noted that the system’s audit trails, secure approval processes, workflow automation and centralised document repository align with global best practices, helping to ensure accountability, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and enable faster responses to industry challenges.

He also commended the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Akutah Ukeyima, for driving the implementation of the system in line with the presidential mandate on digital records management.

He described the effort as a major step towards improving the ease of doing business and modernising government operations.