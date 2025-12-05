Akpabio to deliver OAU’s 49th convocation lecture

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio would deliver the 49th convocation lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Speaking with newsmen ahead of the convocation ceremony the Senate building on Thursday, the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire disclosed that two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State is renowned for scholarship and statesmanship.

He disclosed that a total of 6,454 students would graduating year’s convocation would be graduating in different classes degrees and certicates.

According to him, out of the 5,084 first degrees graduates, 217 bagged First Class Honours while 2,077 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 2,173 bagged Third Class Honours and 33 graduated with Pass.

“A total of 1,074 would be graduating from the school of post graduate studies, while 54 would be graduating with undergraduate diplomas.

“The Convocation Lecture which will be delivered by a distinguished national figure, a two – term Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and the current President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, who is renowned for scholarship and statesmanship.

“Also, the occasion will be marked by Academic Awards, Recognition of Distinguished individuals; including Honourable Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Other institutional activities.All activities will take place at the University’s Amphitheatre and Oduduwa Hall.

“For this year, 2025, we shall release into the world a remarkable cohort of graduates – thousands of bright minds shaped by rigorous scholarship, mentorship, and hard work. We are graduating a total of 6,454 across all Facuties of our University”.