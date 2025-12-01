Aiyedatiwa inaugurates Amotekun command, control centre

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Monday inaugurated the newly completed Amotekun Corps Command and Control Centre at the Corps’ headquarters in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor also inaugurated the Amotekun Corps Training Auditorium.

Aiyedatiwa at the event said the projects reflected his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

The governor said security governance required collective responsibility, describing it as a continuous process that needed public participation and consistent government support.

He said the facilities were expected to enhance operational efficiency, intelligence coordination and tactical readiness of Amotekun personnel.

Aiyedatiwa commended the Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, and his team for their efforts in completing the Command and Control Centre, assuring that the government would sustain necessary support to the agency.

He also acknowledged the cooperation among security agencies in the state, saying the synergy had contributed to making Ondo State one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Aiyedatiwa said the Training Auditorium would support the theoretical and tactical development of personnel, adding that his administration promptly released funds for the project to strengthen the Corps.

“Today’s event also affords us the opportunity to declare open the Maiden Annual General Meeting of the Amotekun Corps Cooperative Organisation.

“I am told it was established in 2021 with just 37 members with a capital base of ₦2 million and has grown remarkably to about 280 members with savings exceeding ₦40 million.

“This progress reflects discipline, prudence and trust-values we must continue to uphold,” he said.

The governor paid tribute to the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a visionary leader who championed the establishment of the Amotekun Corps with other South-West governors.

Earlier, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, said the Corps remained committed to improving security across the state, adding that its progress since 2020 showed the effectiveness of community-based security supported by political will.

He said the agency had strengthened its operations across the 18 local government areas, with emphasis on intelligence-driven responses to threats.

Adeleye listed recent trainings conducted for management staff, zonal commanders, local government coordinators, administrative officers and operational managers as part of the efforts to strengthen the Corps.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Adebowale Lawal, commended the governor for supporting security agencies, saying the cooperation among agencies had sustained peace in the state.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, also praised the synergy among security agencies and welcomed the recruitment of 500 new personnel into the Corps.

Vanguard News