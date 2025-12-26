Air power alone cannot defeat terrorism, Olisemelogor, others react to U.S attack

…A necessary collaboration – Maj Gen. Usman

…It exposes Nigeria’s inability to protect its citizens – Rafsanjani

By Evelyn Usman

The United States Africa Command AFRICOM, working in conjunction with the Nigerian military, carried out airstrikes on Islamic State ISIS terrorist targets in Sokoto State on December 25, sparking mixed reactions across Nigeria.

While many welcomed the operation as long overdue, others questioned why similar action was not taken in Sambisa Forest, the North-East insurgent stronghold.

The strikes, reportedly targeting identified terrorist enclaves in the North-West, were executed following what security sources described as credible and timely intelligence shared between Nigerian forces and their U.S. counterparts. This operation marks one of the most visible recent instances of direct operational collaboration between Nigeria and the United States in the fight against terrorism and transnational criminal networks.

While supporters described the strikes as a decisive escalation, critics took to social media and public forums to question the choice of Sokoto, arguing that longstanding insurgent bases such as Sambisa Forest continue to pose serious threats despite years of military campaigns.

Diverse perspectives

In an interview with Vanguard, Rear Admiral Dickson Olisemelogor(rtd) described the operation as a step in the right direction but cautioned that air power alone would not end the threat.

He said: “It is an action in the right direction, but the real question is whether we are prepared for the backlash. Once you hit them, the remaining elements scatter. They move quietly into communities, markets, highways, and other public spaces. That is where the danger escalates.”

He warned that many of the fighters are backed by organized networks.

According to him : “These people are not isolated. They are sponsored, trained, and highly mobile. They operate mostly at night and are skilled at blending into civilian populations. How do we track and contain those who escape? How do we prevent them from spreading into other parts of the country? Once pressure is applied in one area, they simply relocate.”

Olisemelogor stressed that security was a collective responsibility. “This is not just a battle of force. It requires coordination, intelligence, and sustained engagement. Everyone has a role to play. The police and other agencies must monitor movement closely. Check vehicles and passagers coming to the South and fish out these fleeing terrorists because there could be coordinated bomb explosions in areas where they are fleeing to. The strike is welcome, but without sustained follow-up, the threat will not disappear, it will only change form.”

Maj. Gen. Sani Usman reacts

Maj. Gen. Sani Usman(rtd)

For Maj. Gen. Sani Usman, a former Director of Army Public Relations and security analyst, he also welcomed the development, describing it as a necessity.

He said “It is very commendable that the United States is offering support to Nigeria in its counter-insurgency efforts and the fight against kidnapping and banditry. However, such assistance must be anchored on robust collaboration and close coordination with Nigerian authorities to ensure alignment with national priorities, respect for sovereignty, and to prevent collateral damage or civilian casualties.”

Addressing questions over the focus on Sokoto, Usman explained that the operation was intelligence-driven. “Nothing just happens overnight. This was a joint effort based on credible and timely intelligence about key actors,” he said.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani

Contrary view (Rafsanjani)

However, civil rights activist and Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC Auwal Rafsanjani, offered a starkly contrasting perspective. He argued that while the airstrike generated excitement, it also exposed Nigeria’s internal security weaknesses.

“The implication is clear. Nigeria is inadvertently advertising its inability to adequately protect lives and property from violent criminals, bandits, and terrorists. Constitutionally, the primary responsibility of the state is to secure its citizens. Unfortunately, political actors prioritize elections over serious security sector reforms.”

Rafsanjani highlighted gaps in coordination among security agencies. “Where there is no effective cooperation, intelligence sharing, or coordination among security agencies, it becomes extremely difficult to defeat terrorism and criminal networks. Add security sector corruption to this mix, and you begin to understand why the problem persists.”

He also faulted the government for failing to confront financiers of terrorism and criticized poor public communication.

According to him, “The inability or unwillingness of the government to investigate, arrest, prosecute, and convict sponsors of terrorism has created the space for these crimes to flourish. When the government fails to clearly and honestly explain its security actions without propaganda, it leaves citizens vulnerable to misleading narratives that may not align with Nigeria’s national interest.”

On the role of the United States, Rafsanjani was skeptical about the claimed coordination.

He said “The American government does not require Nigeria’s approval to act. In fact, there was no public indication that this strike was jointly planned with Nigeria. That raises serious questions about the claim that Nigerian intelligence guided the operation. Did the airstrikes actually hit the right targets? If there is no evidence of precision outcomes, then we must ask whether we are once again dealing with misinformation.”

He also warned against framing Nigeria’s insecurity as a religious conflict. “This operation risks reinforcing a false narrative of Christians versus Muslims, which is completely untrue. Terrorists and bandits kill indiscriminately. Just days ago, there was an attack on a mosque that killed and injured several people. Criminals are the enemy, not religion.”

Rafsanjani stressed that foreign intervention cannot substitute for internal responsibility. “No foreign power can save Nigeria. Even if assistance is sought, it must be Nigeria-led. Once you celebrate this kind of intervention, you set a precedent. Tomorrow, another foreign power could justify deeper involvement under the guise of stability or even regime change. Nigeria must rise to defend its people. No foreign country acts for free.”

As the debate continues, Nigerians are watching closely to see whether the Sokoto operation will mark a turning point in the fight against terrorism or remain another episode in a protracted struggle. For analysts and citizens alike, the airstrike underscored the urgent need for sustained security sector reforms, national unity, and credible leadership to ensure the safety and stability of the nation.