Air Peace scraps night regional flights

Air Peace de

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has concluded plans to transition all regional operations from night-time services to daytime flights from February 2, 2026.

The airline’s management said the shift was designed to improve passenger convenience, operational reliability and regional connectivity, while offering more competitive schedules that align seamlessly with onward domestic, regional and long-haul departures.

Spokesperson for Air Peace, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, in a statement, said: “The airline will operate a new regional daytime schedule with flights on the Lagos–Abidjan–Dakar–Banjul–Dakar–Abidjan–Lagos route every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Lagos at 7:00 am and returning at 9:40 pm, while services on the Lagos–Accra–Roberts International Airport (Monrovia)–Freetown–Roberts International–Accra–Lagos route will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leaving Lagos at 8:00 am and arriving back at 7:25 pm; in addition, daily Lagos–Accra–Lagos flights will operate with morning departures at 7:00 a.m., alongside additional evening frequencies on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The frequency of the new regional

“The transition to daytime regional operations will enhance passenger comfort and travel experience, improve schedule reliability and on-time performance, provide stronger connectivity to night-time long-haul departures, support business, government, and leisure travel across West and Central Africa

“This optimized schedule gives Air Peace a strong competitive advantage over both regional and international carriers operating from Lagos, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of intra-African trade, tourism, and mobility.”