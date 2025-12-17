Ahmed Musa announces retirement from int’l football after 15 years

Ahmed Musa

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s most capped international, Ahmed Musa, has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing to an end a distinguished career with the Super Eagles that spanned nearly 15 years.

In a heartfelt message addressed to Nigerians and football fans, the former Super Eagles captain reflected on a journey that began when he was a young player juggling call-ups to Nigeria’s U-20, U-23 and senior national teams simultaneously. Musa said representing Nigeria was never a decision he hesitated over, describing the green and white jersey as a symbol of pride and responsibility.

Musa earned 111 caps for the Super Eagles, a record that makes him the most capped player in the history of Nigerian football. He described the milestone as a “great honour,” noting that every appearance came with a deep sense of duty to give his best, regardless of circumstances.

Among the highlights of his international career, Musa pointed to Nigeria’s triumph at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations as a defining moment. He also recalled his goals at the FIFA World Cup, particularly against Argentina and Iceland, achievements that saw him score four goals at the tournament and become Nigeria’s highest goalscorer on the World Cup stage.

His tenure as Super Eagles captain was another major chapter in his career. Musa said wearing the armband taught him valuable lessons in leadership, patience and selflessness, stressing that his role was to support teammates, encourage younger players and defend the honour of the national badge, even during periods of criticism.

Reflecting on his career, Musa said football gave him a profession, but Nigeria gave his career meaning. He expressed gratitude to former teammates, coaches, backroom staff and administrators for their trust, as well as fans at home and abroad whose support sustained him throughout the years.

As he steps away from international football, Musa said he does so with a sense of peace and fulfilment, confident that the Super Eagles will continue to progress. He concluded by reaffirming his lifelong connection to the national team, declaring: “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”

He wrote, “Dear Nigerians,

Dear Super Eagles family,

After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from international football, bringing to an end almost 15 years with the Super Eagles.

From the very first call-up, wearing the green and white meant everything to me.

I was just a young boy when the journey started. I remember being invited at the same time to the U-20, U-23 and the Super Eagles. I was young, still learning, and always travelling, but I never complained.

Whenever Nigeria called, I showed up. It was never something I had to think twice about.

Football took me to many places around the world, but Nigeria was always home.

Playing 111 matches for my country is something I hold with deep respect.

To become the most capped player in the history of Nigerian football is a great honour. Every time I wore the jersey, I understood the responsibility that came with it. I did my best to give everything I had, whether things were going well or not, because playing for Nigeria was always bigger than me.

There are moments I will never forget.

Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. That team showed what it meant to play for Nigeria.

Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me. To score four goals at the World Cup and be Nigeria’s highest goalscorer on that stage is something I am truly grateful for.

Being captain of the Super Eagles was another important part of my journey.

Wearing the armband taught me a lot, about responsibility, patience, and putting others first. It was never about being in charge, but about helping the team, supporting younger players, and standing up for the badge. Even during difficult times and criticism, my commitment to Nigeria never changed.

Football gave me a career, but Nigeria gave me meaning.

To my teammates over the years, the coaches, backroom staff, and administrators, thank you for believing in me. To the fans at home and abroad, in stadiums and in front of their TVs, your support meant more to me than you know.

As I step away from international football, I do so with peace and gratitude.

I know I gave my best. I know the Super Eagles will continue to move forward. And I know that this bond will never be broken.

Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.

Thank you, Nigeria.

Thank you for everything.

AHMED MUSA MON OON”