AFCON ’25: Nigeria vs Tunisia – Preview, team news, date, time and where to watch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will return to action at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Saturday evening when they face a tough task against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second Group C fixture at the Complexe Sportif de Fès stadium in Fes, Morocco.

A win for Eric Chelle’s side on Saturday will ensure qualification to the knockout stage, as the battle for supremacy in Group C pits two teams approaching the key encounter with confidence following wins on Matchday 1.

Nigeria began their campaign with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania, with goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman, while Tunisia got a 3–1 win against Uganda.

For the three-time African champions, Nigeria, players to watch include in-form Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who is waiting to open his goalscoring account in the tournament. Osimhen is expected to be supported in attack by Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Samuel Chukwueze, while Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are poised to return in midfield, possibly alongside Frank Onyeka (depending on the manager’s tactics).

Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi are likely to spearhead the defence, with support from Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi on the flanks and Stanley Nwabali leading in goal.

Tunisia looked confident and incredible against Uganda, and it is unlikely that coach Sami Trabelsi will tweak his side. Elias Achouri, who scored twice against Uganda, will be the major attacking threat for the 2004 champions. Captain Ferjani Sassi is expected to lead the midfield alongside Ellyes Skhiri, the energetic and creative Burnley midfielder, and Hannibal Mejbri. Ali Maâloul and Dylan Bronn will provide defensive cover for goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

Head-to-head

The most recent meeting between the two former African champions came at the 2021 AFCON, where Tunisia won a Round of 16 encounter 1–0, with Youssef Msakni scoring the only goal in the 47th minute.

The two sides also met in the third-place play-off at the 2019 AFCON, with Nigeria winning 1–0 thanks to an early goal from Odion Ighalo.

The Super Eagles have won six of their last nine outings, and if a chase for a first continental title since 2013 is realistic, Nigeria must defeat Tunisia convincingly on Saturday to announce themselves as one of the tournament’s favourites.

PAST MEETINGS

Overall Record in all Competitions

Nigeria: P21 W5 D10 L6

Tunisia: P21 W6 D10 L5

AFCON ONLY

Nigeria: P6 W3 D2 L1

Tunisia: P6 W1 D2 L3

Fixture: Nigeria vs Tunisia

Competition: AFCON 2025(Group C)

Date: Saturday, December 27 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: Complexe Sportif de Fes, Fes.

Referee: Boubou Traore (Mali)

Where to Watch: CAF TV

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