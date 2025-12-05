Advanxis Announces the Second Edition of the National  Automation Prize 2025 (NAP 2025): Nigeria’s Premier  Competition for PLC/SCADA and Industrial Automation  Talent 

Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of the Second Edition of the Advanxis National Automation Prize, a nationwide engineering competition designed to discover, develop, and celebrate Nigeria’s next generation of industrial automation innovators.

The competition, which currently opens for registration , will bring together Automation Professionals, students, young engineers, technicians, and innovators from across Nigeria for a practical challenge in PLC programming, SCADA design, PID control development, and industrial simulation.

Speaking on the announcement, Engr Anthony James, Founder and Lead Automation Engineer at Advanxis Technologies, stated that the competition was created to bridge the skill gap in the nation’s industrial automation landscape and prepare young Nigerians for global competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Nigeria has immense engineering talent, but many young people lack exposure to real industrial systems and hands-on challenges. The Advanxis National Automation Prize is our contribution to building a skilled workforce capable of supporting the oil & gas, power, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors. This year’s edition is bigger, more practical, and designed to prepare participants for the future of industrial automation,” he said.

The 2025 edition will feature tasks such as:

• Development of a PLC-based PID control block

• Design of a SCADA/HMI faceplate for process monitoring

• Troubleshooting and simulation using Leading Automation brands Software • Real-world process control scenarios from oil & gas and manufacturing industries

Participants will compete for cash prizes, trophies, mentorship opportunities, national recognition, and potential internship placements with leading engineering firms. In addition, winners will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions to industry leaders, government agencies, and corporate sponsors.

1st Prize N2.5M

2nd Prize N1M

3rd Prize N500k

Advanxis invites partnerships from:

Institutes, Various Industries as well as the private-sector companies across Nigeria’s industrial sectors.

According to Engr Anthony,

“Industry partnership is central to the success of this competition. By working with government agencies, universities, and technology companies, we can jointly build a platform that identifies talent early and empowers young engineers with practical exposure to automation technologies used across global industries.”

Registration is opens and ongoing via the official competition portal.

CALL FOR PARTICIPATION

Automation Professionals, Students, technicians, engineering graduates, NYSC members, and AI and Robotic enthusiasts are encouraged to register early and begin preparing for the competition modules.

For details www.advanxis.com/prize2

Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +2348160052942

Website: www.advanxis.com

ABOUT ADVANXIS TECHNOLOGIES

Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd. is a leading Nigerian engineering and industrial automation company specializing in process control, instrumentation, PLC/SCADA/DCS/SIS integration, training, and technical development for oil & gas, power, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors.

The company is committed to advancing indigenous engineering capacity through training, mentorship, and national competitions.