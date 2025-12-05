Home » Promoted » Advanxis Announces the Second Edition of the National  Automation Prize 2025 (NAP 2025): Nigeria’s Premier  Competition for PLC/SCADA and Industrial Automation  Talent 
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December 5, 2025

Advanxis Announces the Second Edition of the National  Automation Prize 2025 (NAP 2025): Nigeria’s Premier  Competition for PLC/SCADA and Industrial Automation  Talent 

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Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of the  Second Edition of the Advanxis National Automation Prize, a nationwide engineering  competition designed to discover, develop, and celebrate Nigeria’s next generation of industrial  automation innovators. 

The competition, which currently opens for registration , will bring together Automation  Professionals, students, young engineers, technicians, and innovators from across Nigeria for  a practical challenge in PLC programming, SCADA design, PID control development, and  industrial simulation

Speaking on the announcement, Engr Anthony James, Founder and Lead Automation  Engineer at Advanxis Technologies, stated that the competition was created to bridge the skill  gap in the nation’s industrial automation landscape and prepare young Nigerians for global  competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. 

“Nigeria has immense engineering talent, but many young people lack exposure to real  industrial systems and hands-on challenges. The Advanxis National Automation Prize is our  contribution to building a skilled workforce capable of supporting the oil & gas, power,  manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors. This year’s edition is bigger, more practical, and  designed to prepare participants for the future of industrial automation,” he said. 

The 2025 edition will feature tasks such as: 

• Development of a PLC-based PID control block 

• Design of a SCADA/HMI faceplate for process monitoring 

• Troubleshooting and simulation using Leading Automation brands Software • Real-world process control scenarios from oil & gas and manufacturing industries 

Participants will compete for cash prizes, trophies, mentorship opportunities, national  recognition, and potential internship placements with leading engineering firms. In addition,  winners will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions to industry leaders, government  agencies, and corporate sponsors

1st Prize N2.5M 

2nd Prize N1M 

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3rd Prize N500k

Advanxis invites partnerships from: 

Institutes, Various Industries as well as the private-sector companies across Nigeria’s  industrial sectors. 

According to Engr Anthony, 

“Industry partnership is central to the success of this competition. By working with government  agencies, universities, and technology companies, we can jointly build a platform that identifies  talent early and empowers young engineers with practical exposure to automation technologies  used across global industries.” 

Registration is opens and ongoing via the official competition portal. 

CALL FOR PARTICIPATION 

Automation Professionals, Students, technicians, engineering graduates, NYSC members, and AI  and Robotic enthusiasts are encouraged to register early and begin preparing for the competition  modules. 

For details www.advanxis.com/prize2 

MEDIA CONTACT 

Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd. 

Email: [email protected] 

Phone: +2348160052942 

Website: www.advanxis.com 

ABOUT ADVANXIS TECHNOLOGIES 

Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd. is a leading Nigerian engineering and  industrial automation company specializing in process control, instrumentation,  PLC/SCADA/DCS/SIS integration, training, and technical development for oil & gas,  power, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors. 

The company is committed to advancing indigenous engineering capacity through training,  mentorship, and national competitions.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.