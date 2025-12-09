Adeleke set to join Accord Party

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

With barely 24 hours to the Accord Party governorship primary in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has concluded arrangements to defect to the party.

A high-level event is currently ongoing at the Government House Banquet Hall, where the governor is expected to formally announce his move and seek the party’s ticket to contest for re-election next year.

Top government appointees are in attendance, alongside national officials of the Accord Party, many of whom were seen wearing the party’s branded face caps.

The Accord Party is scheduled to conduct its governorship primary on Wednesday, making the governor’s move strategically timed ahead of the exercise.

Ahead of the announcement, several Senior Special Assistants on media had already begun using Accord Party symbols on their social media accounts.

One of the governor’s media aides, Oladele Bamiji, shared Accord Party symbols on his WhatsApp status with the inscription: “Imole Till 2030.”