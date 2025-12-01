Adeleke imposes 24-hour curfew on Osun community

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

…As residents clash over passage rite

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has declared a 24-hour curfew in Igbajo town as residents of the town clash over passage rites for Oba Adegboyega Famodun, Owa of Igbajo, who recently joined his ancestors.

Oba Famodun was installed as the 30th Owa of Igbajo by Governor Ademola Adeleke before he was dethroned through the governor’s Executive Order, which was overturned by a State High Court.

It was gathered that after his demise, residents of the town, including traditionalists, attempted to start passage rites, which include closure of the market, but were resisted by loyalists of Oba Ademola Makinde, who was installed by Governor Adeleke.

The situation created a crisis in the early hours on Monday, as some people attempted to open the market, but Oba Famodun supported vehemently stopped them, which led to the eventual closure of the market.

However, to avoid a breakdown of law and order, Governor Adeleke, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Monday, said the town should be totally locked down.

Governor Adeleke condemned the development with a declaration that his administration will always not be a party to any untoward civil disobedience capable of truncating the existing peace and harmony currently being experienced throughout Osun State, Igbajo inclusive.

According to Governor Adeleke, it is with deep shock and dismay that I received the sad news of the breakdown of law and order in Igbajo last night till the early hours of today.

“As a government that believes in the total compliance to the rule of engagement in ensuring peace and order at all times, my administration will not fold its arms to allow the breach of law and order anywhere in the state.

“Therefore, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I hereby declare with immediate effect a total lockdown of the town pending the return to orderliness and harmonious co-existence in the hitherto peaceful and orderly Igbajo town.

“With effect from today, Monday, 1/12/2025, a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), should take charge by keeping a 24-hour surveillance in Igbajo.

“Finally, I am once again, as I had earlier done following the announcement of the demise of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, commiserating with the family and the entire sons and daughters of Igbajo over the sad loss of a dear and illustrious son of the town, Prince Adeboyega Famodun’s status.”