Adefarasin calls for national unity

Adefarasin

…as 20th Edition of The Experience Concert Holds Today

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS – Ahead of the landmark 20th edition of The Experience gospel concert, the convener and Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has issued a passionate call for national unity, describing it as both a divine mandate and Nigeria’s pathway to unlocking its full potential.

Speaking at a pre-event briefing, Adefarasin reflected on the concert’s growth from a one-night gathering in 2006 into a “global movement.” He described the massive annual turnout as a living demonstration of what unity looks like “in real time.”

His call comes amid a tense national atmosphere. “The Lord is in battle right now and not all of the truth is necessarily told. There’s complicity in places where complicity should never be,” he said, urging Nigerians to embrace unity as a guiding principle.

According to him, “One night, people who do not look alike or think alike move to the same beat and rhythm. That rhythm is now hope. It is possibility. Unity has always carried extraordinary potential and capacity.”

Directly tying the event’s mission to national healing, Adefarasin announced that proceeds from a new song to be premiered tonight—and later from a full album—will be donated to support Nigeria’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), whose population is estimated at between 4 and 10 million.

“The dividends that would normally come to the artists… are going to go to the IDPs,” he stated, linking gospel ministry to the plight of “suffering Christians.”

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Jesus United,” he explained that true unity is not uniformity but a deliberate choice to “build something out of diversity that is greater than ourselves.” He emphasized that unity begins in the heart, extends to families and communities, and ultimately strengthens the nation through shared values and collective responsibility.

“Jesus United reminds us that our most profound unity is found in Christ—in shared purpose, in shared graces, in shared responsibility one for another,” he said.

Adefarasin also celebrated the concert as a testament to Nigerian excellence, commending the “young Nigerian professionals” whose expertise consistently demonstrates that, when given the right environment, Nigerians perform at world-class levels. He applauded the artists, technical crews, safety teams, and the thousands of volunteers who make up the “dream team,” delivering the event each year with “unwavering excellence.”

As Nigeria marks 30 years of democratic governance, he described the 20th edition of The Experience as a parallel milestone:

“It demonstrates the resilience of God’s grace and of a nation that, despite its many challenges, continues to unite, celebrate, and rise together.”

He concluded with an invitation to both Nigerians and the global community: “We welcome you to a destiny-defining moment—a reminder that unity is powerful, that excellence is possible, and that Nigeria can still showcase something the world pauses to watch.”

The Experience is one of the world’s largest gospel music concerts, held annually in Lagos, Nigeria. Since its debut in 2006, it has featured leading local and international gospel artists, drawing hundreds of thousands to its live venue and millions more through global broadcasts.