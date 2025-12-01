ADC fumes as Tinubu lists Yakubu as ambassador

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—African Democratic Congress, ADC, has condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s newly released ambassadorial nominations, warning that the inclusion of former Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, barely two years after conducting the 2023 general election, could further erode public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

The party’s position was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who said the appointment raised troubling ethical questions at a time INEC was still struggling to regain credibility after the widely disputed 2023 polls.

Abdullahi said the nomination sent a ‘dangerous’ message about the neutrality of Nigeria’s electoral umpires and risks deepening distrust in the democratic process.

“After waiting for more than two years, and with Nigeria’s diplomacy and global perception in historic tatters, President Bola Tinubu presents an outrageously underwhelming ambassadorial list that appears designed to settle his political IOUs rather than fix Nigeria’s urgent international relations crises,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC argued that the country urgently needed a disciplined and credible diplomatic corps to repair Nigeria’s strained global image, not what it described as a list dominated by political loyalists, relatives of political associates, and long-standing beneficiaries of patronage networks.

The party said: “At a time Nigeria needs a disciplined and credible diplomatic corps, capable of rebuilding the nation’s collapsing credibility on the continent and the rest of the world after two years of thoroughly damaging absence, President Tinubu has surpassed himself by presenting a comic cast of political jobbers, corruption suspects, and patronage of wives, children, and relatives of political associates.’’

It noted that the most troubling aspect of the list was the nomination of Prof. Yakubu, whose role in the 2023 elections remained the subject of intense public scrutiny.

The party said the proximity between Yakubu’s tenure and his nomination raised a profound conflict-of-interest concern.

“This particular appointment of Prof. Yakubu blurs what should be a distinct line between players and umpires. If allowed to stand, it would set a dangerous precedent where future INEC chairmen and commissioners may begin to see their positions as stepping stones to future political rewards,” the party warned.

It added that such a shift would make neutrality impossible, entrench partisanship, and turn elections into transactional exercises.

The ADC also questioned the logic behind grouping Yakubu with nominees it categorised as former career diplomats, political supporters or relatives, and members of the ruling party.

“A cursory review of the list would show that almost all the nominees fall into three categories: former career diplomats or ambassadors, political supporters or their relatives, and members of the president’s political party. We wonder in which of these three categories Prof. Yakubu belongs. The implication of this is deeply unsettling indeed,” it said.

While acknowledging that Nigerian law does not prescribe a mandatory “cooling-off period” for former INEC officials, the party emphasised that ethical judgement should prevail over narrow legalism where public trust and democratic integrity are at stake.

“We are aware that there is no stipulated ‘cooling off’ period under our laws, but even when the law is silent, ethical standards must be upheld, especially when the situation attacks the very foundation of our democracy,” it stated.

The ADC urged Prof. Yakubu to reject the nomination voluntarily for the sake of INEC’s institutional credibility, the integrity of future elections, and the preservation of his own legacy.

“We, therefore, call on Prof. Yakubu to do the patriotic thing and reject this appointment for the sake of INEC’s institutional credibility, the integrity of future elections, and the preservation of his own legacy,” the party said.

It added that should the former INEC chairman failed to decline the offer, the Senate must reject his nomination in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.