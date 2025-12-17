Accord Party carpets Imumolen over Adeleke’s defection

Imumolen

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—The Accord Party, AP, has carpeted its 2023 presidential candidate, Chris Imumolen, over his opposition to the defection of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to the party.

Recall that Imumolen had opposed Adeleke’s defection, insisting that it did not follow due process as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

However, a statement by the National Coordinator of the party, Rev. Isaac Adeniyi, on Monday, dissociated the Accord Party from Imumolen’s position, describing his claims as reckless and misleading.

“Let it also be known that in trying to display his ignorance by challenging the legitimacy of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the Accord Party primary, Imumolen hurriedly went into a closet to organise a kangaroo primary elsewhere in Osun State, unknown to the public, proclaiming himself National Chairman and parading a disguised National Working Committee. The actions of Imumolen are illegal, null and void,” the statement said.”

The party commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for recognising Governor Adeleke as the legitimate candidate of the Accord Party, “duly elected as the consensus candidate of our party.”

“It would be recalled that Governor Ademola Adeleke was duly registered at his ward as a member of the Accord Party, after which he purchased the nomination form.The party primary was conducted and witnessed by INEC officials, and he was subsequently elected as the party’s flag bearer,” the statement added.

“Finally, we congratulate Governor Adeleke for emerging as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party. Those sponsoring Imumolen know that Governor Adeleke will emerge victorious in the forthcoming Osun governorship election,” it said.