Abubakar Yakubu : From AGN Presidency to fatal accident

By Benjamin Njoku

Abubakar Yakubu, who was elected President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), saw his victory celebration cut short after he was allegedly involved in a car accident in Surulere, Lagos. According to an insider, the crash occurred on the same day he was declared the new AGN president. Yakubu had returned to Lagos from Benin by flight last Saturday, after the election and was driving to visit a friend when the tragedy happened. The accident resulted in the death of a pedestrian, leading to Yakubu’s arrest. After an investigation, he was released on bail.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page yesterday, immediate past AGN President, Emeka Rollas revealed that the fatal accident was caused by “unexpected mechanical brake failure, claiming the life of a child and injuring the child’s mother, who is currently receiving medical care.”

Yakubu secured the AGN presidency in a closely contested election, defeating veteran actress Rita Daniels by 116 votes to 113; three votes were declared invalid. His victory marks a historic milestone as the first Northern Nigerian to lead the Guild since its official registration in 1998, a position that has traditionally been held by individuals from the Southern part of the country.