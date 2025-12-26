Abiodun gifts SUVs to 20 Ogun LG chairmen

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has presented Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to the 20 Local Government chairmen in the state as part of efforts to enhance effective governance at the grassroots.

The presentation, which took place on Thursday in Abeokuta amid the Christmas festivities, was in fulfilment of the governor’s earlier pledge and aimed at facilitating smoother administration across the local councils.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Ganiyu Hamzat, Governor Abiodun commended the chairmen for their commitment to delivering dividends of democracy at the grassroots level. He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue working closely with the local government leadership to improve the welfare and quality of life of residents across the state.

In her response on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State chapter, Dr. Mrs. Afolasade Adeyemo, described the gesture as timely and commendable.

Adeyemo, who is also the Chairman of Odeda Local Government, expressed appreciation to Governor Abiodun for fulfilling his promise, noting that the vehicles would significantly improve the operational efficiency of local government administrations.

She praised the governor’s achievements in critical sectors such as education, housing, healthcare and road infrastructure, adding that his ISEYA development mantra has placed Ogun State in an enviable position nationally.

Assuring continued collaboration, Adeyemo said the local government chairmen would sustain their partnership with the state government to make Ogun State the pride of its indigenes, residents and Nigerians at large.

The chairmen also noted that the SUVs would enhance their capacity to access rural communities more easily and respond promptly to the needs and aspirations of people at the grassroots.