Abdullahi’s Security Mandate: The agenda for intelligence accountability

Muhammad A. Bello, FSI.

The recent appointment of Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi State) as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence in the 10th Senate is more than a routine reshuffle; it is a pivotal moment that sets the agenda for Nigeria’s legislative response to its pervasive security crisis.

Moving from National Planning to the oversight of the nation’s most critical intelligence apparatus, Senator Abdullahi faces the immediate task of transforming oversight into tangible national security gains.

The core responsibilities of this critical committee—Budgetary Oversight of the NIA, DIA, and DSS; Operational Scrutiny; Legislation; and Security Clearances—must now be executed with renewed urgency and strategic depth.

The new Chairman’s agenda must pivot the committee’s focus from mere compliance to enforcing effectiveness and accountability across the entire intelligence value chain.

The Senate’s oversight must shift from reviewing past expenditures to demanding evidence of effective, consolidated intelligence. Senator Abdullahi must prioritise joint sessions with the intelligence chiefs to assess the mechanisms for inter-agency intelligence sharing.

The persistent issue of security agencies operating in silos must be legislatively addressed. The committee needs to know if intelligence is being effectively translated into actionable kinetic and non-kinetic responses against insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

The committee should establish clear, measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the intelligence agencies that go beyond arrests and body counts. These KPIs must focus on risk reduction, community trust, and neutralising the financial pipelines of non-state actors (including illegal mining operations).

The current legislative framework is often seen as lagging behind the evolution of modern hybrid threats such as cyber warfare and terror financing. The committee must urgently initiate or fast-track Bills that address Nigeria’s increasing vulnerability in the digital space. This includes legislation to strengthen the technical capabilities of the intelligence agencies for cyber counterintelligence and to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Clearer legal definitions and frameworks are needed to distinguish between terrorism, banditry, and organised crime, ensuring intelligence efforts and judicial responses are appropriately targeted and resourced.

While the security sector often receives massive allocations, the results remain mixed. Senator Abdullahi, with his background in National Planning, is uniquely positioned to enforce fiscal discipline.

Oversight should ensure that budgetary allocations are directly tied to documented National Security Threat Assessments. Spending should prioritise technology acquisition, training, and strategic human intelligence (HUMINT) investments, rather than just administrative costs.

Given the recognised link between illegal mining and insecurity, the committee’s oversight must extend to coordinating with economic agencies (such as the Ministry of Solid Minerals) to choke off the financing sources of criminal groups and to provide legislative backing for drastic measures such as license revalidation.

The new chairman inherits a committee with immense power at a time of national crisis. The success of the 10th Senate in tackling insecurity will be largely judged by the agility and firmness of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Senator Abdullahi’s tenure must mark a clear departure from passive oversight toward an aggressive, results-driven agenda that forces Nigeria’s intelligence agencies to adapt, collaborate, and ultimately deliver the security and stability the nation desperately needs. Failure to achieve this means the security crisis will not just persist, but could fundamentally undermine Nigeria’s democratic stability and economic future.

Bello, a fellow of the National Institute for Security Studies, resides in Abuja.

Vanguard News