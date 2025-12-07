A graceful farewell for ‘Omotunde Koffi’ Olusegun Awolowo Jnr

Esteemed guests graced the final burial rites of passage of a former Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member-states, Olusegun Awolowo Jr.

Segun was grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The three-day funeral started on December 1, 2025 with a solemn evening at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, and a special night of tributes.

Friends, associates and family gathered in deep respect to honour the life, legacy, and remarkable impact of Olusegun Awolowo Jr., a distinguished gentleman whose brilliance in law, leadership, and service shaped countless of lives.

His dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment to progress have left an enduring mark on generations.

They spoke glowingly on the man who bore a legendary name without arrogance.

It was an intimate gathering of admirers sharing stories of his life and achievements.

One of the most touching moments of the evening came from his cousin – informally addressed as his sister, Mrs Yemisi Subair – who revealed a little-known detail about his identity.

“Segun was not named Segun; he was named Omotunde Koffi. When he learnt about his dad, he chose to be called Segun. He was never named Segun Awolowo,” she said.

Segun’s father, Segun Awolowo Snr, a lawyer, died in July 1963 in a road accident on his way from Ibadan to Lagos.

He had lived in Ibadan while his father, Chief Awolowo, was detained in a Lagos prison on trumped-up charges.

The trip that claimed his life was meant to link him with his mother, the late HID Awolowo, with the plan to visit the late sage.

Segun Awolowo Jnr was birthed the same year.

Reflecting on her brother’s final days, Mrs Subair described his deep spiritual awakening shortly before his passing: “Man Sege, what can I say? Thank you for the beautiful memories. When Segun was about to travel for treatment, he called me — I think a night or two before.

“Even though I sorrow and I grieve, I know Segun is with the Lord because he started hearing from God in the last month of his life.

“He said an old song kept coming to him, and I had to search for it on YouTube. That song captured the essence of his last days: Iku òrò tí mba kú, ìyà ècè tí mba j¹, gbogbo e ló tì kó lÍ; Jesu Olúwa, ó má ce o, torí mi ló ce jìyà (the painful death I should have died, the suffering that sin should have brought upon me — all of it has been taken away. Lord Jesus, thank you; you suffered for my sake.)

“For two days, he couldn’t stop singing it. I know he entered heaven singing it”.

Former Governor James Onanefe Ibori of Delta State, in his own tribute, said Segun was a great guy”.

“From his towering lineage, he inherited not just a name but a profound sense of responsibility,” Ibori said, and added: “Segun Awolowo Jnr never seemed burdened by his inheritance. He carried the Awolowo name with quiet, unwavering dignity. He moved through corridors of power and public service with a poise that put others at ease.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu captured the national sentiment when he described Segun Awolowo as “a refined gentleman who honoured his heritage through service, not swagger”.

Tinubu pointed out: “Segun lived with purpose. He understood the weight of his lineage, yet chose to lead with modesty, intelligence, and compassion. Nigeria has lost a true son.”

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who had known the deceased since their youth, spoke with visible heartbreak: “Segun Awolowo was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He carried a legendary name without arrogance, and over the years, built his own reputation as an astute lawyer and a devoted public servant.

“For those of us who grew up with him, we will always remember his infectious smile and charisma… We will miss you, Segun.”

Some tributes were raw, personal, and unfiltered, reflecting the intimacy of long-standing relationships.

House of Representatives member Wole Oke wrote simply, as though speaking to a brother departing a gathering too soon: “Good night my dear Big Brother. We would join you whether we like it or not. The truth is that you lived a good life. You achieved. A success story. Good night sir.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described Segun’s passing as “a painful loss,” adding: “Segun Awolowo served our country with integrity, clear purpose and a genuine commitment to national progress. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. I pray that God gives them strength and grants him peaceful rest.”

In Ogun State, where the Awolowo’s family name carries history, Senator Gbenga Daniel mourned him as a man who lived “a life defined by grace, service, loyalty to family values, and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of nation-building.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun, speaking on behalf of his government, said the news was received with “deep shock and heavy hearts,” saying Segun was “a fine gentleman, intelligent, warm, and effortlessly gracious,” whose career — from legal practice to his work under Presidents Obasanjo and Yar’Adua, through to his leadership at the NEPC and the AfCFTA office — demonstrated integrity and excellence.

The night of tributes was followed by a wake-keep service on Wednesday, December 3 where guests appeared in shades of green, representing renewal, peace, and hope for eternal rest—a thoughtful nod to the cycle of life and remembrance of the friend of many.

The final farewell took place on Friday, December 5, with a Funeral Service at Our Saviour’s Church, Ikoyi, Lagos. The designated shades of blue reflect calm, dignity, and the serenity of the final journey.

Segun Awolowo Jnr passed away at age 62 on November 20, 2025.