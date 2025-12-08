8-month-old baby, woman killed in Ikorodu road crash; 10 injured

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By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — An eight-month-old baby and an adult woman lost their lives in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

The accident, which triggered grief among residents and passers-by, occurred opposite Olabode House, after Anthony and before Obanikoro Bus Stop on Funsho Williams Avenue.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said preliminary investigations indicated that a red Tata long commercial bus, travelling from Palmgroove towards Anthony at high speed, lost mechanical and directional control.

According to him, the bus veered off its lane, breached the median barrier and crashed into an oncoming Volkswagen commercial bus conveying passengers from Anthony towards Palmgroove.

The impact of the collision resulted in the instant death of an adult female passenger in the Volkswagen bus, while an eight-month-old female infant later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Bakare-Oki said LASTMA officials, with the assistance of members of the public, immediately commenced rescue and recovery operations at the scene.

He disclosed that 10 persons, including the drivers of both vehicles, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rescued from the wreckage. Six passengers were evacuated from the Volkswagen bus, while four others were rescued from the Tata bus.

To prevent further accidents, LASTMA officers cordoned off the area and removed the damaged vehicles from the road, restoring traffic flow along the Ikorodu Road corridor.

The injured victims were transported by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) evacuated the remains of the deceased.

The LASTMA boss expressed condolences to the families of the victims, particularly the mother of the deceased infant, who also sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

He described the incident as tragic and urged motorists, especially commercial drivers, to adhere strictly to speed limits, exercise caution and ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles, particularly braking systems.

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to saving lives through effective traffic management, prompt emergency response and continuous public sensitisation, while appealing to road users to prioritise safety at all times.