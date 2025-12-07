7 ways Christmas has changed in Nigeria over the years

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Christmas season is here again, and as usual, it comes with the joyful celebration of tradition and togetherness.

Well, there has been a significant evolution in how Christmas is celebrated in Nigeria over the years. The era of centring the celebration on faith, piety, and family has now switched to the era of commercialisation, holidays, parties, and merry-making.

This article explores 7 ways Christmas has changed over the years.

1. Food preparation

Formerly, food preparation for feasts was always considered a family effort, with members of the family helping out with preparation, and it was considered a time to gather and make merry.

However, we cannot say the same now because many families who consider the stress of meal preparation now opt for catering or store-bought convenience to save time and ease the burden. The trend of online catering services has now been preferred over homemade feasts.

2. Shopping

Shopping for Christmas gifts is also an aspect of the evolution influenced by technology and the digital age. It was previously done in the traditional manner of visiting local stores to get gifts, but you can easily link up with online vendors now, and your package will be delivered in your presence. Shopping has been made easy and convenient with flash sales and next-day delivery.

3. Entertainment

In the past, there was a normalisation of community hymn singing and carols. Forms of entertainment were previously limited to radio broadcasts, games and storytelling, but with the evolution to the digital age, streaming platforms have gained massive recognition by offering shows, movies, playlists, and games that align with modern traditions.

4. Gift-Giving

The practice of gift-giving has shifted to consumer demands, with convenient deals such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday preceding the festive season, and this is usually rushed.

Consequently, it replaced the thoughtful, simple, and practical gestures which were hugely cherished with a customary unwrapping done on Christmas morning or Boxing Day.

5. Decorations

Christmas trees, handcrafted ornaments, and the lighting of candles on trees are examples of handmade decorations used to celebrate Christmas. Now, the decorations used are high-tech, also featuring a touch of creativity.

It is also driven by social media trends from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Modern Christmas decoration often involves apps and automation, e.g pre-lit artificial trees and synchronised LED light displays.

6. Communication

The form of communication for Christmas greetings was customarily through handwritten letters and cards, and sending a card for Xmas was a heartfelt tradition, with families writing personal messages to loved ones far away.

However, the digital age now provides you with an opportunity to use your smartphones to send E-cards, social media posts, group texts, and conveniently make video calls.

7. The Spirit of Christmas

The significance of Christmas is primarily religious and a holiday centred on the birth of Christ, with hymn-singing, church services, and spiritual observance of the Yuletide.

However, it is really obvious that there is now a shift from faith to festivity, with an inclusion of secularism and other festive aspects such as Santa Claus, gift exchanges, and holiday parties to make it traditional and all-encompassing for all religious communities.

Vanguard News