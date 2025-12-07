7 Injured as Lagos Island high-rise fire now contained

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said that seven men sustained various degrees of burns in the Wednesday fire incident at 22-storey building of Great Nigeria Insurance House in Lagos.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Oke- Osanyitolu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Oke- Osanyitolu added that three male and two female victims who suffered smoke inhalation were treated with first aid at the scene, and discharged after stabilisation.

He said that the fire has now been contained through combined efforts of emergency responders, after spreading to a nearby mosque and parts of the Oluwole Plaza.

He said that adjoining buildings in close proximity to the high-rise structure, were largely salvaged, while coordinated efforts continue to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

According to him, the intensity of heat and smoke at the scene has reduced significantly due to sustained response operations.

He said that the seven-storey building of Radio Nigeria located opposite the scene of incident, was safely extinguished, adding that dampening-down operations were ongoing.

According to him, a section of the Oluwole Plaza which was affected by the fire, has also been brought under control, with most goods and stalls in the building salvaged.

The Permanent Secretary said that recovery operations were ongoing and assured that further updates will be provided as the situation develops