6 teams eliminated from AFCON 2025 [Full List]

Zambia’s players gather on the picth during the half-time of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) group stage football match between Zambia and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on December 29, 2025. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

Six teams have been eliminated from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nationsm, AFCON in Morocco.

The teams are Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Comoros.

Botswana became the first team to crash out after losing their opening two fixtures. Equatorial Guinea and Gabon followed, also bowing out after their first two matches.

Zambia’s campaign ended on Monday night following a 3-0 defeat to hosts Morocco.

Comoros became the first third-place team to be eliminated, finishing their group stage match already behind four of the other five third-place contenders.

Meanwhile, six teams have secured their spots in the Round of 16: Algeria, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt.

Vanguard News