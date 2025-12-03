3 die in Rivers’ renewed cult clash

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — A renewed cult war for supremacy has claimed three lives in Oyorokoto community, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the cultists, pursuing their rivals, attacked the largest fishing settlement in the early hours of Tuesday, killing the three victims.

A source in the community said the suspected cultists stormed the area in a speed boat, went directly to the houses of their targets, and carried out the killings.

It would be recalled that one person was reportedly killed at Ngo on Monday and another at Unyegala community on Sunday.

The development has heightened tension in the area, prompting some residents to flee the affected communities in the LGA.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, had earlier confirmed the killings of two persons in Ngo and Unyegala communities, attributing the violence to a supremacy battle between two cult groups. She stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the culprits but could not confirm Tuesday’s incident at press time.

The Chairman of Obolo Youth Coalition, Rivers State chapter, Jonathan Enyina, condemned the killings in a statement on Monday.