Gov Radda mourns as two Kano lawmakers die within one hour

Umar Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the sudden deaths of two members of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, who passed away on Wednesday within one hour of each other.

Governor Radda, who is also the Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum, described the incident as a “profound loss” to Kano State, the legislature, and the nation at large.

A day of mourning

The Kano State House of Assembly was thrown into mourning on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, following the deaths of the two lawmakers.

Hon. Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo, who represented Ungogo Constituency and served as Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, reportedly died Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

In a tragic turn of events, his colleague and close associate, Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, who represented Kano Municipal Constituency, reportedly collapsed shortly after arriving at the Assembly complex upon receiving news of Ungogo’s death. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

Radda’s reaction

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda lamented that the lawmakers died while still actively serving their people.

“The passing of Hon. Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji is not only a personal loss to their families but also a significant loss to the people of Kano State and Nigeria as a whole,” the governor said.

He noted that the late lawmakers were known for their dedication to public service, commitment to their constituents, and contributions to legislative governance, adding that their experience and leadership would be greatly missed, especially at a critical time for the state.

Condolences

Governor Radda extended condolences to the Kano State Government, the Speaker and members of the Kano State House of Assembly, as well as the families and constituents of the deceased lawmakers.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, we stand with the people of Kano in this moment of grief,” he said.

The governor prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed souls Aljannat Firdaus and give their families and associates the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Vanguard News