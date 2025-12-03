ADC reaffirms commitment to disability inclusion

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday pledged to strengthen disability-inclusive governance and ensure meaningful participation of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across Nigeria.

The National Chairman of the party, Sen. David Mark, made the pledge in Abuja as the party joined the global community to commemorate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 IDPD focuses on fostering disability-inclusive societies to advance social progress.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Mark reaffirmed the party’s commitment to disability inclusion, stressing that the pledge was backed by concrete action rather than rhetoric.

He said PWDs were fully represented across the party’s leadership structure and contributed meaningfully at all levels.

“From the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) to state, zonal, local government, ward and polling unit levels, they are fully represented.

“Their voices and perspectives continue to shape our policies and strengthen our mission of building a more equitable Nigeria,” he said.

Mark said the ADC remained a movement for inclusive democracy, championing equal opportunity, dignity and representation for all Nigerians.

He added that ability should be measured by character, competence, courage and service, not physical condition.

He stated that as the world marks IDPD 2025, the ADC recommits itself to building a Nigeria where no citizen is excluded and where PWDs enjoy full access to participation.

In the statement, the ADC National Leader for PWDs, Dr Chike Okogwu, expressed satisfaction with the party’s commitment to inclusion.

He commended the ADC for making PWDs an integral part of its leadership and pledged to mobilise the disability community to support the party.

According to him, the ADC has shown sincerity and consistency in promoting inclusive governance and remains committed to building a just, inclusive and progressive Nigeria.

Vanguard News