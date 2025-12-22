22-year-old arrested with friends for staging self kidnap, collect N1.5m ransom

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested a 22 year old truck driver, Tobi Oluwatuyi and two of his friends for allegedly staging his abduction and collected N1.5 m ransom from family members.

Vanguard gathered that two friends are Jubril Abu aged 20, and Segun Oluwatuyi ‘aged 21.

A police source said that a concerned citizen reported at the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad that some suspected kidnappers had abducted one Tobi Oluwatuyi ‘m’, aged 22, a truck driver, from the Ilu Abo area of Akure.

Acting on the report, police detectives from the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad, swung into action and later discovered that the supposed victim, Tobi Oluwatuyi, had deliberately staged his own kidnapping in conspiracy with the two other of his friends

The police source said that ” their intention was to extort a ransom of ₦1,500,000, which the victim’s unsuspecting family eventually paid, believing he had been genuinely abducted.

Contacted, the state police image maker Ayanlade Olayinka said that “the entire incident was a calculated attempt by the trio to obtain money fraudulently.

Ayanlade said that ” All suspects have since confessed to their involvement in the crime, reinforcing the effectiveness of the Command’s investigative approach.

“They will be charged to court at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

Ayanlade urged members of the public “to promptly report incidents of this magnitude to the Police and allow investigators to professionally handle such situations.

He cautions against yielding to ransom demands in kidnap-related cases, noting that such actions inadvertently encourage criminal enterprises and undermine ongoing security efforts.

The police spokesperson said that the command ” remains fully equipped and committed to deploying every lawful means to ensure victims’ safety and to apprehend perpetrators without exposing families to avoidable financial loss or risk.

Ayanlade who however warned against the rising trend of self-orchestrated kidnappings, said that such deceptive acts constitute serious offences and will always be uncovered through diligent investigation.

He reiterated that individuals engaging in such criminal deceit will face the full weight of the law.

The police spokesperson reassured residents that the State will not serve as a haven for criminals of any kind.

Ayanlade added that the police remained steadfast in safeguarding lives and property.