2027: Why Obi chose Enugu for today’s defection to ADC

Peter Obi

…It adds historical solidity when East wants to make a statement– Yunusa Tanko

…ADC, Obidient Movt leaders storm Coal City

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor & John Alechenus

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, chose Enugu State for his defection to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, because the South-East wants to make a statement that will shape the 2027 polls, Leader of the Obidients Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has said.

In a chat with Vanguard, Tanko disclosed that leaders and members of the Obidient Movement, who bolstered Obi’s presidential push in 2023, were already in Enugu, the South-East zonal capital for the defection. He said Obi had been a member of the ADC coalition all the while that today’s event is to chart the way forward for his numerous supporters.

Asked why Obi chose Enugu instead of Awka, Anambra State for the defection, Tanko said: “Enugu is the historical capital of the East, it adds historical solidity when the East wants to make a statement.”

He continued: ‘The programme tomorrow(today) is for Mr Obi to chart the way forward for his numerous supporters across the country ahead of the 2027 elections. The leader is speaking to us tomorrow. The Obidient Movement is here to give their support. I am just leaving the Obidient Movement headquarters. We are here in our numbers.”

A national leader of the ADC told Vanguard that national leaders of the party would be on hand to welcome Obi. “We are excited. The National Chairman of the ADC and other leaders are likely to be there,” he said.

The event is billed for Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu.

Early in the week, Obi declared his readiness to contest the 2027 presidential poll, saying he is the best prepared for the job.

His defection is coming after months of speculations.

A leading figure in the Obidient Movement, said: “Obi’s decision to move to the ADC was a hard one but inevitable because the ADC platform is perhaps the only one that is yet to be infiltrated by President Bola Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress, APC.

“It is the only platform which has men and women who have the capacity to pose a real challenge to APC’s dominance. The struggle to build a Nigeria that works for all is not about him, it is about our collective survival as a nation.

“He will be moving into the ADC with a full complement of serving federal and state lawmakers and political heavyweights from across Nigeria who believe in him in order to boost his bargaining power.

“In the game of politics, you must be willing to compromise here and there to get what you want.”

Another ADC chieftain said: “Obi like any other Nigerian is welcome to join us. Our doors are wide open and our candidate selection process will be transparent.”

However, not everyone is convinced that Obi is making the right decision to join the ADC. One of such persons is Dr. Katch Onanuju, who describes himself as one of the pioneer leaders of the Obidient Movement.

He said: “I have heard and can confirm that Mr. Peter Obi has made up his mind to join the ADC. My take is this, he has been cornered by a few persons to agree to what some of us think will eventually end his political career.

“It is unfortunate that he didn’t consider our advice to move into another party early enough. We wanted him to help rebuild a new platform when we noticed that the Labour Party had been hijacked by anti-democratic forces acting at the behest of the APC.

“He will be joining the ADC a little bit late because there are already entrenched interests as we know who will rather destroy the platform than give the party ticket to Obi. We can only wish him the best of luck in his new journey,” he added.