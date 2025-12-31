2027: We won’t make another mistake in Rivers — Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, yesterday, declared that the “leadership mistake” his camp made in Rivers State will be decisively corrected in 2027.

Wike said this during a thank-you visit to the people of Khana in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he praised their loyalty and political courage.

According to the former Rivers governor, leaders are elected to serve the collective will of the people, not personal ambitions.

He said: “We will not make the same mistake again at the state level in 2027. We will talk about it when the time comes. Just follow your leaders. Anywhere you see them going, that is where we are going.”

Wike stressed that the visit was not for politics, but to appreciate the people of Khana for standing firmly with him and President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

He noted that the Khana people took a political risk by supporting Tinubu when many others were hesitant and that their courage is already paying off.

The Minister said: “During the turbulent period, Khana stood with us. Today, you can see the benefits: good roads, the University of Environment, and several other projects, all because of the President’s love. So many appointments have come to Ogoniland, and more are on the way.”

He, however, declared that Rivers people would no longer vote strictly along party lines, but would instead prioritise family, loyalty and development.

Earlier, Mr Dumnamene Dekor commended Wike and President Tinubu for transforming Ogoniland into what he described as “the pride of the nation.”

Dekor said: “We are proud to be associated with you. Whatever you ask us to do, we will do; wherever you ask us to go, we will go.”

Speaking on behalf of women in the area, Mrs Barile Nwakoh (APC Khana 1 State Constituency) thanked Wike for remembering the people of Khana, describing his growing influence in Rivers as a result of his goodwill, sincerity and love for the people.

Nwakoh said: “We are ready to work for Tinubu. Please tell Mr President that we are here.”