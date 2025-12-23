2027: Tinubu is irreplaceable – Aiyedatiwa

—Concluded tour of 18 council areas, receives key members from PDP, SDP

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has drummed support of President Bola Tinubu and described him to as irreplaceable in the 2027 election.

Aiyedatiwa said this in Akure as he concluded his Thank-You tour to 18 council areas of the state.

He called on the people across the country to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027, describing the President as irreplaceable.

Aiyedatiwa said that the various reforms of the president would speak for him during the election.

He however cautioned party members against internal rancour as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

He warned that infighting would weaken the party, stressing that party supremacy would determine those who would fly the APC’s flags in future elections, noting that the party remained one and indivisible.

The governor thanked residents of Akure South for their continued loyalty to the APC, recalling that the local government delivered the highest number of votes among the 18 local government areas in the November 16 governorship election.

He expressed appreciation for the mandate given to him and his deputy, describing the support as decisive to the party’s victory.

Meanwhile, some key members of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party, defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state.

Those who defected included Adekanmbi Oluwatuyi, a PDP member from Akure; Chief Falusi of the PDP from Akoko North-East; and Chief Kora Adebisi, an SDP member from Akoko North-West.

Others were Hon. Yusuf Lateef, who joined the APC alongside former 2016 local government officials, councillors, supervisors and advisers, as well as Ijanusi Olawale and his group from Akoko South-East.

Receiving them, governor Aiyedatiwa welcomed them into the party and urged them to work for the success of the APC in 2027.

Earlier, the state APC Vice Chairman, Atili Ikoto Agabra, said the party had no room for “joiners or partners,” stressing that relevance within the APC would be determined strictly by members’ contributions and commitment.

Agbabra urged the new members to work for the party at all levels and demonstrate loyalty through consistent participation in party activities.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, commended the efforts of the governor towards the infrastructural development of the state capital, which he described as unprecedented.

The Chairman of the party in Akure South local government, Mr. Fesobi Akinmolayan, also commended him for the ongoing roads and other projects in Akure.