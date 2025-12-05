2027: Time for Nasarawa state to produce indigenous governor – Orogu

—–PDP structures in Nasarawa intact

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The acting zonal chairman, north central People’s Democratic Party, PDP, hon Francis Enokela Orogu has called on people of the state to support the move to elect an indigenous governor irrespective of religion, tribe or political party for maximum development .

Orogu also revealed that Nasarawa state is PDP state with all state structures in place, noting that if free and fair elections are conducted both for local government and governorship elections, the PDP will win all.

Hon. Orogu made this disclosure on Friday at the party secretariat in Lafia after a close door meeting with the state party exco.

Orogu who noted that Nasarawa state has suffered serious developmental set back blamed it on the fact that virtually all the past and present governors who have governed the state are always in the habit of moving resources of the state to develop their state of origins.

Orogu regretted that all the state created same time with Nasarawa state have gone far ahead in so many areas because they are being governed by indigenous governors except Nasarawa state.

Orogu maintained that the next governor of Nasarawa State must be an indigene, regardless of religious or party affiliation. He lamented the trend of leaders allegedly channelling development and resources to other states while neglecting their constituencies.

“Enough is enough. We want a native of Nasarawa to become governor, whether Muslim or Christian. We cannot continue having leaders who owe allegiance to people outside the state,” he said.

In the current state of the PDP in the state, Orogu maintained that Nasarawa is a PDP state, noting that the 13 local government chairmen are intact with the ward excos.

“Anybody who left PDP for another party in Nasarawa is either a sell out or APC spies who found it hard to remain in PDP to feed APC with take information.

Speaking on his mandate as the acting zonal chairman for North Central, Orogu said his primary responsibility is stabilising the party and strengthening its state chapters. He affirmed loyalty to the leadership elected at the last national convention, dismissing the claims of what he described as “four individuals parading themselves as party leaders.”

He assured that the zonal executive would work with stakeholders across states to rebuild confidence and reposition the party ahead of the next election cycle.

“Once we stabilize, the next election cycle in the North Central will be far better than previous ones. Those governors who left in the name of division will be replaced by the people if they fail to return when the window opens,” he stated.

Orogu reaffirmed the PDP’s strong presence in the North Central region and Nasarawa State, saying no artificial crisis can erode the party’s grassroots support.