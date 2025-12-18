2027: Peter Obi intensifies consultations, visits Abdullahi, IBB

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi, has intensified consultations with northern leaders.

He first took a trip to Zaria in Kaduna State and then Minna in Niger State. In Zaria, he met the former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and then Minna, where he met Babangida.

Obi, who confirmed this development, In a post on his verified X handle yesterday, he said, “As part of my ongoing efforts to engage with various stakeholders and contribute to the nation’s development, I embarked on a trip to Zaria yesterday.

“My mission was to meet with Professor Ango Abdullahi, a distinguished academic and respected voice in our national discourse.

“Our conversation focused on the pressing issues facing our country, the imperative of unity, and practical ways to rebuild Nigeria.

“During our discussion, we spoke candidly about the challenges confronting our nation and the responsibility of leadership to transcend divisions and work towards the common good of all Nigerians.

“I appreciated Professor Abdullahi’s insights and perspectives on these critical issues.

While in Zaria, I had the opportunity to meet a group of graduating pilots at the airport. They approached me with enthusiasm and hope for the future, and I encouraged them to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to excellence.

“I reminded them that Nigeria needs their skills, integrity, and professionalism to drive progress and development.

“From Zaria, I proceeded to Niger State, where I met with former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida. During a previous visit, he had discussed a book, ‘Growing Apart’, which highlights the divergent paths of Indonesia and Nigeria, two nations with similar trajectories.

“Indonesia has become a success story, while Nigeria has struggled. He had directed me to obtain the book, and I ensured that I got an autographed copy for him.

“I presented the book to him yesterday, and we discussed the country’s unity, security, and the need to improve the lives of our people.

“These engagements have reinforced my conviction that meaningful progress requires honest dialogue and collective responsibility for the future of our dear country. I believe that a New Nigeria is possible, and I remain committed to contributing to its realisation. – PO.”