2027: Our projects will give Tinubu easy ride in Rivers – Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed optimism that his administration’s ongoing delivery of infrastructure across the state would reinforce public trust and translate into increased support for President Bola Tinubu in the state.

Fubara spoke while inaugurating the 5.94–kilometre Ihuowo–Ihuama Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area, a project awarded in October 2024 by his administration.

Fubara noted that the road project highlights his government’s commitment to responsive governance and addressing the pressing needs of the people.

He described the intervention as a basic responsibility of any people-oriented administration, noting that the road in its deplorable state had been a death trap and an epicentre of crime and kidnapping.

The Governor said his administration remains focused on service delivery to improve the living conditions of residents across Rivers State.

He said: “It is our duty as a government to listen to the needs of people and come to their aid. This road in Ahoada East was a death trap. Kidnapping was high on this road.

“I am talking about other security issues. This corridor was the major corridor that those who don’t want peace in this country would always use to access the river. With what we have done, it is not going to be business for them.

“I have not done what is unusual, because we have done what we need to do as a government.”

Fubara said that while every administration has a definite lifespan, his government will beremembered for its simplicity, openness to public concerns and prompt response to the needs of the people.

He noted that the administration projects would stand as witness to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, adding that selling the president to the people would not be difficult.

“We are doing all these, so that when we come to you and talk to you that this is where we are going, it will not be a difficult message to sell to Ahoada people.

“Our people will say we have tested him with little things and proved himself, so if he is coming to tell us that this is where you are, they will close your eyes and follow. When we come with that message, because we will soon come to you, you will follow us.

“We will no look focus on delivering good services to our people. We are doing this so that our administration when it comes to an end will be remembered by its simplicity, listening ear and promptness to problem solving,” he said.

However, Chairman, Ahoad-East Local Government Area Solomon Ochoma, in his welcome address, said the road is important to the area as it would improve safety and economic well-being of the people of the area.

He urger the people to protect the infrastructure dearly and communally own it.