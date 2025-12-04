2027: Ondo APC exco endorses Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

The party leaders took the decision at a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital at a gathering coordinated by the chairman of the chapter, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

They did analysis of the policies and steps taken by the Tinubu led administration, so far, to address issues of the economy, stabilize the polity, and tackle insecurity.

The endorsement followed a motion by the State Central Senatorial chairman, Hon. Festus Aregbesola, and seconded by the party chairman in Ose Local Government, Chief Victor Tenabe.

They charged it’s members to commit sincerely to the renewed hope agenda project, so that the State could deliver highest percentage of votes during the election.

It would be recalled that the State delivered about the highest percentage of votes for Tinubu/Shettima ticket in 2023 general elections.

The APC is currently the dominant political party in the State. Many gladiators in other opposition parties have since defected to the ruling party, citing performances of President Tinubu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as compelling reasons.