2027 ‘ll be a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy – Anambra ADC guber candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the November 8 Anambra election, Mr. John Nwosu has said that the 2027 general election will be a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking in an interview in Awka, Nwosu also said that he had accepted the outcome of the Anambra election, even though he was not totally satisfied with the conduct.

Nwosu said: “The 2027 elections are shaping up to be a defining moment for our democracy. With the defections and political realignments we are witnessing, it is clear that many actors are prioritizing personal or party interests over strong and resilient institutions.

“While we remain hopeful that Nigeria can conduct free, fair and credible elections, there is growing concern that the playing field is being tilted in favour of those in power.

“As opposition, our focus will be on holding the government accountable, mobilizing citizens, and ensuring that every Nigerian vote counts.

“The integrity of our democratic process must not be compromised, and we will continue to advocate for transparency, fairness, and an electoral system that truly reflects the voice of the people. Anything less would be a betrayal of the sacrifices of Nigerians over the years.”

According to Nwosu, Nigeria urgently needs strict enforcement of campaign finance laws, with real sanctions for violations.

“INEC, the electoral umpire, must be made more independent and technologically stronger, while security agencies should be neutral , professional and willing to prosecute electoral offenders”, he said .

On whether he would return to the Labour Party where he originally belonged, Nwosu stated that his focus is on strengthening and building ADC, in consultation with his supporters, stakeholders, and associates, who stood by him throughout the Anambra electioneering process.

“What remains constant is my commitment to good governance, accountability, and people-centered leadership. Politics must always serve the people first. My political decisions will be guided by principle and the best interest of Anambra people”, Nwosu added.