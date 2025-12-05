2027: Kwara North political aspirants affirm unity of purpose to achieve guber ambition

From left, the five governorship aspirants from the Kwara North district of Kwara state for the 2027 general elections: Alhaji Tajudeen Audu, senator representing Kwara North senatorial district, Senator Sadiq Umar Sulyman, the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, Dr Ahmed Saba member house of representatives representing,Edu/Moro/Patigi, and Hon. Haliru Dantsoho and Hon. Mahmud Hassan Babaku during the Kwara North aspirants’ engagement meeting, themed, One People, One Voice, in Ilorin on Thursday.

Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, political post-seekers in the Kwara North senatorial zone, on Thursday, gathered in Ilorin to affirm their unity of purpose to achieve gubernatorial ambition for the zone.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of aspirants and stakeholders commended traditional rulers of the south and northern senatorial zones for conceding the governorship slot to the north, describing the institution as truly democratic

The forum enjoined all attendees and aspirants to start singing one agenda for the zone, noting that it is the surest way to secure Ahmadu Bello Government House in 2027.

The Aspirants’ Engagement Session convened by leaders and aspirants from across the five local governments making the Kwara North, agreed on unwavering unity of purpose which is to work together as an indivisible Kwara North bloc.

According to them, personal ambitions must not overshadow the collective destiny of the region.

Attendees at the meeting, which included prospective contenders for House of Representatives, Senatorial positions, governorship hopefuls,and political leaders from the zone reaffirmed total commitment to the Kwara North 2027 project.

It acknowledged the project as historic responsibility and a moral call to equity, fairness, and justice within Kwara State.

The forum also sympathised with people of the zone who lost relations, and friends in the ongoing insecurity challenges facing the state.

According to the communiqué after the meeting ,read by Dr Toyin Ayinla from Moro local government area:” “Aspirants agreed to foster a spirit of cooperation before, during, and after the 2027 elections. They resolved to maintain open dialogue, discourage internal rancour, and support any framework that enhances the zone’s political strength and bargaining power.”

The communiqué emphasized sustained engagement with royal institutions, elders, youth bodies, women groups, community associations to deepen grassroots acceptance, reinforce unity, and solidify the zone’s collective push toward 2027.

The only female aspirant, Princess Nnajoa Felicia Tsado enjoined all not to see the project as a personal ambition but as a common project to be defended and amplified by all true sons and daughters of Kwara North.

Describing the gathering as unprecedented, she declared: “I am impressed today to be counted among the true daughters with genuine interest and love for Kwara North.

“This kind of gathering is long due. Remember, we have at several fora mocked with the truth that Kwara North is not united, but today, the barrier has been broken,” the House of Representatives aspirant said, promising to work with any governorship candidate from the district.

According to the serving senator Sadiq Umar, journey to the Ahmadu Bello Government House would only be realised when unity prevail, urging all aspirants to speak in a tone that would emphasise unity and determination of purpose.

Admonishing aspirants not to see political representation as an easy task, he charged them to reflect on the reasons why they ever aspired to feature on political contest.

He said: “getting power is more complex than imagined but if we come together, it will be easier; there is no basis for arguments or fights.”

The Speaker State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, appreciated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for encouraging the zone to contest the most prime seat in 2027.

“This is a good initiative. I thank the governor and many support groups working for a power shift to Kwara North. I pray God guide us all, and this is our call for unity to where we aspire,” he wished.

Member house of representatives, representing Edu/Moro/ Patigi Dr Ahmed Saba also affirmed his support for unity to achieve the forthcoming 2027 gubernatorial ambition for the zone.

The lawmaker said:”Our governor has cleared path for us, and the support from our royal fathers across the state has also been impressive.

“So, by reason of this historic gathering today, which further affirms our unity of purpose, the die is cast for Kwara North to produce the governor in 2027.”