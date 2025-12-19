2027: FCT monarchs assure Tinubu of support, hail Wike over infrastructural development

The Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Dr Haruna C Jibrin, Esu Sa’Rubochi, Alhaji Brahim Mohammed Pada and Etsu of Kwali, Luka Ayedo Nizassan, have declared their support for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have not felt the impact of the federal government as it has happened in the last two years.

The traditional rulers spoke while playing host to the FCT Renewed Hope Ambassadors, led by its Coordinator, Hon Adamu Abdullahi, otherwise known as Candido, in their respective palaces on Thursday.

The Esu Sa’Rubochi, in Kuje Area Council of the FCT, who commended the appointment of Hon Abdullahi as the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ Coordinator, added that “even the blind can feel the presence of government in Rubochi.”

He assured the President and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of his full support, pledging to deploy all available influence to ensure that the All Progressives Congress recorded total victory in the coming elections.

Also, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, commended the transformation of the road network in Kuje, noting that “improved connectivity has opened Kuje to an influx of businesses and residents who now regard the town as a viable economic hub.”

He declared that with the level of attention President Tinubu has accorded Kuje through the FCT Minister, only ingrateful residents would deny the impact of good governance, assuring that his domain would fully mobilise for a successful Area Council election and the reelection of the President.

He prayed for the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, wishing them unity, harmony, and success in their assignment.

Speaking on behalf of the palace of the Etsu of Kwali, Luka Ayedo Nizassan III, the spokesperson and former Area Council Chairman, Hon Illiya Nizazo, expressed appreciation for the appointment of the Coordinator, the recognition accorded to their son as Minister, and the various infrastructural projects that he said had opened Kwali to increased commercial activities.

He assured the President that Kwali remained solidly aligned with the APC in every election and urged the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to remain steadfast in carrying their message to every clan within the capital territory.

Responding to the traditional rulers, Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors highlighted the numerous infrastructural and developmental projects of the Tinubu’s administration in the FCT under the leadership of Wike, whom he described as an impressive and productive Minister, widely known as Mr Project.