2027 election will define Nigeria’s democracy — Anambra ADC guber candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in the November 8 Anambra State election, Mr. John Nwosu, has described the 2027 general election as a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

In an interview in Awka, Nwosu said he had accepted the outcome of the Anambra election, though he was not fully satisfied with how it was conducted. He expressed concern over political realignments and defections that, he said, prioritize personal or party interests over the strengthening of democratic institutions.

“The 2027 elections are shaping up to be a defining moment for our democracy. While we remain hopeful that Nigeria can conduct free, fair, and credible elections, there is growing concern that the playing field is being tilted in favour of those in power,” Nwosu said.

He emphasized the opposition’s role in holding the government accountable, mobilizing citizens, and ensuring that every Nigerian vote counts, insisting that the integrity of the democratic process must not be compromised. “Anything less would be a betrayal of the sacrifices of Nigerians over the years,” he added.

Nwosu also called for stricter enforcement of campaign finance laws, a more independent and technologically equipped INEC, and neutral, professional security agencies willing to prosecute electoral offenders.

On speculation about a return to his former party, the Labour Party, Nwosu stated that his focus remains on strengthening the ADC in consultation with supporters and stakeholders who stood by him during the Anambra election.

He reiterated his commitment to good governance, accountability, and people-centered leadership, stressing that political decisions must always prioritize the interests of the people.

“What remains constant is my commitment to the principles of leadership that serve the people first,” he said.