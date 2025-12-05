2027: APGA positions for national relevance — Party chairman

…insists party’s performance in Anambra is a “launchpad for national rebirth”

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Sly Ezeokenwa, says the party is entering the 2027 election season “stronger, validated, and nationally repositioned,” insisting that APGA’s governance record and recent electoral victories in Anambra State have renewed its ambition to compete for power at the national level.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Ezeokenwa said the party’s sweeping wins in recent by-elections and the Anambra governorship poll show that APGA “is not just alive, but expanding,” adding that 2027 will be a defining moment for the party’s national trajectory.

“Everybody is fixated on 2027, and for us in APGA, that election is an opportunity to redefine Nigeria’s progressive politics,” he said.

“We believe the future belongs to a party that puts people first, and APGA intends to be that party.”

He highlighted APGA’s “record-breaking” victories in 2025, including the Anambra South senatorial by-election and the Onitsha North 1 State Assembly by-election, followed by the party’s landslide win in the November Anambra gubernatorial election.

According to him, APGA won 318 out of 326 electoral wards, secured more than 73% of total valid votes, and clinched 99.6% of polling units—figures he described as unprecedented in Nigeria’s electoral history.

“What happened in Anambra is a validation—clear evidence that good governance can win elections,” he said.

“APGA delivered roads, teachers, medical personnel, free education, and free maternal healthcare. These achievements are making Nigerians ask whether this model can be replicated nationally.”

Ezeokenwa praised Governor Charles Soludo’s performance, describing it as “the biggest political asset any party could hope for.” He noted that the governor had delivered close to 700 kilometres of asphalted roads in three years and executed major reforms without borrowing.

Aligning with Soludo’s “progressives working together” philosophy, Ezeokenwa criticised the frequency of party defection among politicians.

“Nigerian politics has lost its ideological soul. Parties have become special-purpose vehicles for grabbing power,” he lamented.

“Going into 2027, APGA wants to return politics to ideas, policy, and people-driven governance.”

He also revealed that the party is experiencing a “surge of interest” from Nigerians nationwide following recent developments in Anambra.

On security and constitutional reforms, the chairman commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the National Assembly to begin constitutional amendments aimed at decentralising Nigeria’s security architecture—a position APGA has long advocated.

“From day one as chairman, I said Nigeria cannot be secure without decentralised policing,” he said.

“I commend the president for finally moving in that direction. It’s the most important step toward restoring safety in this country.”

Ezeokenwa also praised the President for what he described as the “most credible governorship election in Anambra’s history.”

As part of APGA’s preparations for the 2027 elections, he announced plans for the party’s maiden National Women’s Summit, scheduled to coincide with the 2026 International Women’s Day, along with geopolitical stakeholders’ meetings and the expansion of APGA’s membership digitisation programme.

“The greatest asset of any political party is the performance of its elected officials,” he said.

“APGA’s record in Anambra is our capital going into 2027, and we are determined not to fail Nigerians.”

Ezeokenwa expressed confidence that APGA will widen its national footprint ahead of the polls.

“We are entering 2027 with hope, conviction, and a clear agenda,” he declared.

“APGA will not be a regional party. We are preparing to be a national force.”