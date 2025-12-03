2027: Ajadi engages Afijio stakeholders, seeks alliance with PDP chieftain Ogunlade

Oyo State Governorship hopeful under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Tuesday intensified his statewide consultations as he visited prominent PDP chieftain, Chief Bashorun Sunday Ogunlade, in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Ajadi, who arrived in a convoy of political leaders and party executives from Ibadan and Egbeda Local Government, said the visit was long overdue and part of his commitment to consult widely ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“It has been a long time I have desired to come and see Baba Ogunlade,” Ajadi said while addressing party leaders. “I have come to seek your prayers and support as I offer myself to serve Oyo State and to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde under the banner of our great party, the PDP. I pray God grants you long life, strength, and continued wisdom.”

Leading the delegation, Olakanmi Olusola, Leader of the Legislative Arm of Egbeda Local Government, said the visit was meant to formally present Ajadi to one of the most influential political figures in Afijio and Oyo State politics.

“We came from Ibadan to introduce Ambassador Ajadi to Chief Bashorun Sunday Ogunlade,” Olusola said. “Our party chairman in Egbeda, Hon. Ebenezer Olawale Alawe, and the councillor representing Ward 8, Hon. Teslim Raji, are among the stalwarts here today. This shows how strongly Egbeda stands with Ajadi.”

Former Afijio PDP Chairman, Aderinola Adesola, described Bashorun Ogunlade as “a pillar of political stability in Afijio,” noting that many political office holders in the local government rose through his backing.

“Bashorun has never failed,” Adesola said. “Anyone he supports rises. He was one of the major pillars behind Seyi Makinde’s political success in Afijio. My advice to Ambassador Ajadi is to maintain a cordial relationship with Governor Makinde as he pursues this ambition.”

Afijio PDP Chairman, Akinade Jagun, also pledged support for the aspirant, noting that major party leaders across the state were already aligning with Ajadi.

“Many of our leaders in Oyo State stand behind Ambassador Ajadi,” Jagun stated. “We urge him to continue in prayers and stay committed to the party. Afijio has many graduates who are unemployed, and we hope he will address this when elected.”

Responding, Chief Bashorun Sunday Ogunlade commended Ajadi for beginning his consultations early and for coming with respected political figures.

“Many aspirants come to seek support, and with God’s help, they succeed,” Bashorun said. “You have started well, Ambassador Ajadi—you came with serving councillors, party chairmen, former chairmen, and other strong party members. That shows seriousness.”

He encouraged Ajadi to continue his tour of influential PDP leaders across the state.

“There are still nine more critical leaders you must visit,” he advised. “People like Chief Adetoro, Dr. Saka Balogun, Alhaja Mutiat, Chief Oyelese, and Chief Nureni. They played major roles in bringing former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala to power—and also in denying him a second term. Meeting them is important.”

Bashorun urged Ajadi to remain close to Governor Makinde, saying: “Do not be far from Engineer Seyi Makinde. His support is essential.”

A popular Afijio cleric, Prophet Oyeniyi, also prayed for Ajadi, saying: “May God connect you to the right people who will help you reach Governor Makinde and fulfil your ambition.”

The Executive Chairman of Afijio Local Government, Hon. Aikomo Olufemi Emmanuel, called for stronger commitment from Ajadi’s followers.

“Success in a governorship race requires loyalty and dedication from supporters,” Aikomo noted. “Ajadi’s team must stand firm and committed to his vision.”

Also speaking, Adeyemo Akinade David, Leader of Afijio Legislative Arm, described Ajadi as the most proactive of all PDP aspirants.

“Ambassador Ajadi is already ahead of others,” he said. “He began consultations earlier than any other aspirant, and the momentum is clear.”

The visit is part of Ajadi’s ongoing political outreach as he prepares to formally declare his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election.