2027: ADC coalition struggling due to unresolved zoning issues — Obi

Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, says the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition is experiencing internal strain due to unresolved disagreements over zoning and the rotation of key political offices ahead of the 2027 polls.

Obi, who spoke during an interview on the YouTube programme Advocacy for Good Governance on Wednesday, said the coalition must clarify its foundational agreements if it intends to function effectively.

“Today, I’m a member of the Labour Party, okay, and I subscribe to the coalition — the ADC coalition — for the 2027 election, and I believe in it. But as much as I believe in it, I need to know the fundamentals that we all agree to respect,” he said.

He explained that the coalition currently operates on “unsigned agreements” regarding the presidency and rotation of positions, an arrangement he warned could trigger confusion if not formally resolved.

He said, “Today, we have what we can say are unsigned agreements about the presidency, unsigned agreements about rotation of offices.

“Which is why if you say this person will come from here and this person will come from there, all those things need to be organised.”

Obi stressed that all parties must “sit down and talk about where we’re driving the country to,” adding that the coalition still has “fine lines that we need to respect, where things must be done properly.”

The former Anambra governor, however, expressed confidence in the coalition’s leadership, praising retired Senate President David Mark and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as “his leader.”

“I believe he has the political sagacity to lead the party and so many others we have there; people like my own leader, Atiku — someone I have all my respect for, who I believe believes in the good of Nigeria, and wants the best for Nigeria and all that.”

Responding to whether he would remain committed to the coalition if not selected as its presidential candidate, Obi said his priority is national progress, not personal ambition.

“I’m not desperate to be president of Nigeria,” he stated. “I’m desperate to see Nigeria work.”

Vanguard News