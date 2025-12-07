2026 will be a better year for Nigeria — Remi Tinubu

As Obasanjo, Governors, Senators Storm Ile-Ife for Her Chieftaincy Title

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed optimism that 2026 will usher in prosperity for Nigeria, declaring that the nation’s economic fortunes will witness a major turnaround.

She made the statement in Ile-Ife, Osun State, during an event marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, where she was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Yeye-Asiwaju of Ile Oodua.

The event attracted dignitaries from across the country, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, alongside serving and former governors, senators, and traditional rulers.

Speaking after the title conferment, Senator Tinubu said Nigeria’s prosperity from next year would be “unstoppable,” despite the skepticism of some critics.

“By 2026, Nigeria will be in prosperity. Other countries will come and borrow money from us. Those wondering how we will do it, we will show them,” she said, adding that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would surprise many with its achievements.

The First Lady also thanked the Ooni for the honour, noting that the gesture brought her back into the social limelight. She said her last major social outing before now was during her 50th birthday celebration.

In his remarks, former President Obasanjo congratulated the Ooni for transforming the throne and promoting Yoruba culture, while also congratulating Senator Tinubu on her installation as Yeye-Asiwaju of Oodua land.

Earlier, the Ooni described the First Lady as “a blessing to Nigeria,” saying the title would inspire her to continue her work for women and the girl-child. He disclosed that the installation was carried out on behalf of traditional rulers across the country and in the presence of the Sultan of Sokoto.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, commended the Ooni for projecting Yoruba cultural heritage globally, pledging his administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Ile-Ife to attract more tourists.

Also present at the ceremony were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Solomon Adeola, Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi.

The wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, led wives of governors, female ministers, and wives of federal lawmakers to the event.

Traditional rulers at the event included the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and other monarchs from across the country.