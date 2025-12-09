2026: Osun APC elects 1,660 ward delegates for guber primary

By Shina Abubakar

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State prepares for its governorship primary on Saturday, the party on Tuesday elected one thousand six hundred and sixty (1,660) delegates for the exercise.

Announcing the outcome at the party secretariat in Osogbo after the exercise held across the 332 wards, the Chairman of the Osun State Gubernatorial Congress Delegate Committee, Engr. Shehu Dange confirmed that five delegates were elected in each of the state’s 332 wards.

He commended the smooth conduct of the congresses, noting that the committee achieved its mandate without recording any disputes.

In his words, “I am happy to announce to you that at the end of the ward congress to elect delegates, a total of 1660 delegates were elected. Those delegates will be responsible for the party’s primary election; they are the delegates who elect the party’s candidate, the APC.

“At this point, I want to appreciate all those who participated in this exercise, and I extend special thanks to our leadership, the National Working Committee, for finding us worthy to conduct this exercise. By the grace of God, we are able to deliver by sending delegates to all the wards without any issues. We were able to elect 5 delegates in all 332 wards who will be responsible for electing the candidate for our party.

“We also appreciate the APC in Osun for the support to conduct this exercise in a peaceful manner.”

He, however, called on party faithful to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, adding that they should ensure unity ahead of the coming primary election.

He said, “We use this opportunity to call on all APC members across Osun State to continue their support for President Bola Hammed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. They should ensure unity and harmony beyond the primaries. With that, we will be able to support Mr President in his renewed hope agenda in creating a better Nigeria, with a stable democracy and a very strong party, which is the greatest party in Africa, APC.”

Vanguard News