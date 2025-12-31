11,300 Zamfara imams to enjoy salary upgrade

A total of 11,300 Friday prayers imams and other clerics would enjoy salary upgrade, the state Zamfara State Government has said.

The salary upgrade would begin from January 2026.

Governor Dauda Lawal who made the pledge, said this was part his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the clerics in the state.

Governor Lawal revealed that the state pay N81.8 million every month as salaries of Islamic clerics and Juma’at Imams including cleaners of the mosques.

“The report for the integrated E-Payment system recommended that your salaries be upgraded and I assure you, from January 2026, we will do that, for your comfort”

Governor Lawal urged the religious leaders to observe ‘Al-Qunut (special prayers) during each of the five daily prayers for God’ s intervention in ending the security challenges in the state.

“I urged you, if possible start making special supplications in each of your daily prayers for Allah’s intervention to uncover anybody that contributed to fuel the menace of banditry in Zamfara either directly or indirectly” he said.